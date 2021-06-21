Left Menu

Six injured in road mishap in Andhra's Nellore

As many as six people sustained minor injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling in, hit a parked vehicle on the national highway near Venkatareddypalle village in Kaluvai Mandal of Nellore district on Sunday night.

Kaluvai sub-inspector Srinivasa Rao said that some repair works are being done on the national highway near Venkatareddypalle village. "A vehicle was parked near the repair works. A vehicle going from Peddapolukunta in Kadapa district to Giddalur village in Saidapuram Mandal of Nellore district hit the parked vehicle from behind. Six persons in that vehicle met with minor injuries," said Srinivasa Rao.

The injured were taken to Atmakur government hospital. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

