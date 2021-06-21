Left Menu

Army organises Yoga session in J-K's Poonch

The Indian Army on Monday organised a Yoga session in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the seventh International Yoga Day.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-06-2021 10:36 IST
Visual from Poonch district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army on Monday organised a Yoga session in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the seventh International Yoga Day. Speaking to ANI Riyaz Ahmed, a resident of Gulpur Border Poonch said, "I thank Durga Battalion for celebrating International Yoga Day with us. Children also participated in the session. It was a learning experience."

Adhil, a child from Gulpur Border, said that he enjoyed the session. "Indian Army organised the International Yoga Day. We participated in the session and enjoyed it a lot," said Adhil.

Sheera Ram, Yoga Master Indian Army Poonch said that more than 200 people along with children participated in the Yoga session. "I am very happy that people over here are interested in Yoga. More than 200 people along with children participated in the yoga session. The Indian army organised this session and the border people made it successful with their active participation," said Sheera Ram.

This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness', and focuses on practicing Yoga for physical and mental well-being. Since 2014, the occasion has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country. Last year and this year, however, the event has been presented in a televised programme due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The observation of IDY is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year. (ANI)

