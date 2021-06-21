Left Menu

Thousands of Commonwealth Edison customers without power as severe storms hit Chicago

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 10:51 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
Chicago-area utility Commonwealth Edison's (ComEd) website showed that over 34,000 customers were without power as severe thunderstorms tore through the area on Sunday night.

The website of ComEd, a unit of Exelon Corp, showed more than 14,000 customers were without power in the DuPage County alone in Illinois while over 13,000 customers were in the dark in the Cook County.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

