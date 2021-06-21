2 dead, 2 injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar
At least two people died and two other injured in an explosion took place at an illegal firecracker manufacturing factory, in Thaiyilpatti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Monday, the officials informed.
ANI


The rescue operations are underway.
Further details are underway. (ANI)
