Left Menu

International Yoga Day: JP Nadda says Yoga is India's priceless heritage to world

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday performed Yoga at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of the International Yoga Day and said that Yoga is India's priceless heritage to the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 11:49 IST
International Yoga Day: JP Nadda says Yoga is India's priceless heritage to world
BJP President JP Nadda performing Yoga at his residence . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday performed Yoga at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of the International Yoga Day and said that Yoga is India's priceless heritage to the world. "Yoga enhances the physical, mental and spiritual energy of a person. Yoga is a priceless heritage given by India to the world. I performed yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day," tweeted Nadda.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, several union ministers and citizens across the country performed Yoga on the occasion today. However, the nation witnessed muted celebrations, and events were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on the occasion, announced the launch of the M-Yoga app for yoga training videos that will be available worldwide in different languages and said that the application will play a 'great role' in expanding yoga across the globe. This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness', and will focus on practicing Yoga for physical and mental well-being.Since 2014, the occasion has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country.

The observation of IDY is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year. Yoga celebrations were held virtually last year as well due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021