Eastern India blessed with abundance of natural resources: Pradhan

Shri Pradhan, speaking on the occasion, said that Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is working on the mission to bring eastern India at par with other developed regions of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:00 IST
Speaking about sustainable development, Shri Pradhan said that development and ecology can co-exist. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
Minister of Steel & Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today addressed the webinar on "Making Eastern India a Manufacturing Hub with respect to metallurgical industries", organised by the Indian Institute of Metals. The Webinar was attended by experts from the metals sector, officials of the Ministry of Steel, and state government representatives.

Shri Pradhan, speaking on the occasion, said that Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is working on the mission to bring eastern India at par with other developed regions of the country. With a skilled human capital, an abundance of natural resources and an aspirational population, eastern India is poised to create a tech-enabled manufacturing ecosystem. He said that very few nations are blessed with the abundance of natural resources as much as eastern India is.

He spoke in detail about the Mission Purvodaya launched also in the steel sector and its potential to spur a new era of development in eastern India. He also spoke about efforts made by the Government of India in giving a boost to logistical infrastructure in eastern India including inland waterways. Shri Pradhan spoke about the rich heritage of architecture, maritime economy and also industrial development in eastern India and said that time has come to reclaim that glory.

Speaking about sustainable development, Shri Pradhan said that development and ecology can co-exist. He spoke about the leadership provided by Shri Narendra Modi in moving towards a greener future for the world. He said that Governments need to promote industrial development along with sustainable development and policies have to be more people, business and environment friendly. He called upon the Indian Institute of Metals to help create greener, cleaner and thus more sustainable products around 'green steel'.

Speaking about Industrial Revolution 4.0, he said that we must seize the opportunity and create new, innovative and sustainable business models.

(With Inputs from PIB)

