Yoga should be popularised and practised even more: Nitin Gadkari

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:01 IST
Shri Gadkari said that Yoga is a science that can be experienced and it has unending benefits. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Nitin Gadkari said that Yoga should be popularised and practised even more. Addressing Webinar on the 7th International Yoga Day, Shri Gadkari said that Yoga eliminates all diseases and discomforts from the lives of people. The Minister said that for the globalisation of Yoga, classes and training of Yoga should be conducted even at the Gram Panchayat level, in various languages and taking help of all possible technologies. Shri Gadkari said that Yoga is a science that can be experienced and it has unending benefits.

Shri Gadkari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Yoga a global practice and initiated a special global day to make people aware of the benefits and significance of Yoga.

Minister of State for Defence, Shri Shripad Y Naik also addressed the webinar and said that Yoga has always had a special place in his life and heart as he served as the Ayush Minister for seven years. The Minister said that due to the dedication of all Yoga followers across the country, it has become a household name today. Shri Naik also said that Yoga should become a part of the daily routine for everyone.

(With Inputs from PIB)

