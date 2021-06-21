President Ramaphosa to participate in Qatar Economic Forum

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today participate in the opening session of the virtual Qatar Economic Forum.

The Forum takes place from today and ends on Wednesday.

The Forum will be held under the theme: "Reimagining the World".

At the invitation of the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, President Ramaphosa will join several Heads of State and Government as well as eminent economists and leaders in the fields of technology, finance, and business.

The leaders will seek to identify new, efficient means of addressing the social, economic and political changes that are expected in a post-COVID-19 world.

In "Reimagining the World," the three-day forum will discuss responsible artificial intelligence, climate change, global productivity, investment, energy and technology as the world recovers and responds to the pandemic.

The President's participation at the virtual opening session will be in the form of a recorded interview, with the forum's media partner, that will be screened at 14h30 (South African time).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)