Left Menu

President Ramaphosa to participate in Qatar Economic Forum

The leaders will seek to identify new, efficient means of addressing the social, economic and political changes that are expected in a post-COVID-19 world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:32 IST
President Ramaphosa to participate in Qatar Economic Forum
The President’s participation at the virtual opening session will be in the form of a recorded interview, with the forum’s media partner, that will be screened at 14h30 (South African time).  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today participate in the opening session of the virtual Qatar Economic Forum.

The Forum takes place from today and ends on Wednesday.

The Forum will be held under the theme: "Reimagining the World".

At the invitation of the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, President Ramaphosa will join several Heads of State and Government as well as eminent economists and leaders in the fields of technology, finance, and business.

The leaders will seek to identify new, efficient means of addressing the social, economic and political changes that are expected in a post-COVID-19 world.

In "Reimagining the World," the three-day forum will discuss responsible artificial intelligence, climate change, global productivity, investment, energy and technology as the world recovers and responds to the pandemic.

The President's participation at the virtual opening session will be in the form of a recorded interview, with the forum's media partner, that will be screened at 14h30 (South African time).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

 Romania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021