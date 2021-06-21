India Inc focuses on balanced life, encourages practice of yoga

India Inc and on Monday stressed on the need to have a balanced life and encouraged the practice of yoga in order to maintain physical and mental wellbeing, especially during the ongoing pandemic. Public sector companies too joined in the celebrations with yoga sessions at home and workplace while spreading the message to ''embrace yoga for holistic health''.

Celebrating the International Yoga Day, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted a picture of herself performing yoga with a caption, ''Yoga is all about creating a balance in your life. It is about balancing your senses, balancing your body, soul and mind in order to live a healthy life.'' In her tweet she said, ''On this #InternationalDayOfYoga let's pledge to integrate #yoga in our lives to keep us healthy and balanced both physically & mentally.'' Similarly, Hiranandani Group Chairman and National President NAREDCO, Niranjan Hiranandani also tweeted,''#yoga plays a vital role in shaping #professional & #personal mindset. It trains not just #body but mind & #soul to #focus #strengthen #teamwork #resilience #vision #growth #Balance #flexibility & #peace #internationalyogaday2021 @hiranandanigrp @h_communities''.

IndiGo Senior VP and Head of Human Resources Raj Raghavan said, ''Health and wellness has always been an integral part of IndiGo's culture since its inception, and Yoga is certainly a great way to keep both the body and the mind fit.'' He said the airlines is running a social media campaign #BendItLike6E to motivate more people to take up Yoga. It has collaborated with Infinite Health Studios to organise yoga sessions for its employees and their families. ''We will continue with initiatives to encourage holistic wellness for our employees and their families,'' Raghavan said.

Like their private sector counterparts, top officials of state run enterprises also joined in the International Yoga Day celebrations.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said its chairman S M Vaidya and other directors joined the yoga session. ''On this #IDY2021, let us embrace Yoga for holistic health'', it said.

Likewise, BPCL in a tweet said,''On the occasion of #IDY2021, Shri K Padmakar C&MD, Shri Arun Singh Director (Marketing) & Director (Refineries) and Shri N. Vijayagopal Director (Finance), leads the employees of #BPCL at a special virtual session of Yoga''.

Another PSU, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) said practicing yoga regularly maintains inner balance, peace and well-being. ''On the occasion of #InternationalDayOfYoga, our C&MD, Dir-Refineries & Dir-Marketing, along with Yoga guru and #HPCL family joins the celebration of #YogaForWellness from the comfort for our homes,'' it said.

At Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), chairman Subhash Kumar, director-HR Alka Mittal, director-exploration RK Srivastava, director-technical and field services OP Singh and director-onshore Anurag Sharma attended a yoga session.

Tata Group in a tweet encouraged people to take up yoga while sharing a motivational video that carried the message, ''Positive affirmations to get you through life's twists and turns. Yo-gat (sic) it! Today will be aasan. Do the Surya namas-care (sic). Balance your mind, body and to-do list. Don't be a worrier, be a warrior'' In the tweet it said, ''This #InternationalYogaDay, while you get your asanas right, give your motivation an extra boost. Save and share these affirmations! #ThisIsTata.'' Highlighting the significance of yoga, Marico founder and Chairman Harsh Mariwala commented on his Twitter handle, ''Overheard in a yoga class, 'Yoga does not make your life better. It makes you better at life'.'' Similarly, Navin Agarwal of Vedanta said, ''The practice of yoga has touched countless lives since its inception in ancient India as a means of achieving harmony of body and mind. The Vedic scholars may never have conceived its evolution into a global phenomenon! Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga.'' Sharing photographs of its employees practicing yoga, Cairn Oil and Gas said, ''This #InternationalDayOfYoga, we celebrated the idea of #YogaFromHome, which helped promote healthy habits that people could incorporate into their everyday lives...'' Electric two-wheeler company, Hero Electric said that at the challenging time of the pandemic it has been mindful of the overall health of its partners, employees, and their extended families. It has put together weekly sessions on mental health and yoga with reputed doctors and trainers for its dealers and their families to make sure they remain in the best of their health during these trying times. Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of Godrej Group, said it is organising a special session for yoga day for its employees to help them prioritise their physical and mental wellbeing under its initiative #TogetherWeCan.

The company said the session by its in-house ergonomist Dr Reena Valecha will aim to help in creating awareness about health implications while working from home, how to adopt right ergonomic postures and a live 'Yoganomics' session. ''This is part of the ongoing mental health and wellbeing initiative by the company. The session aims to help employees to reduce fatigue, improve productivity and cope with these difficult times,'' the company said in a statement.

Homegrown wellness brand VAHDAM India said it has launched a wellness community, ''Be.Well'' on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Every Sunday, it will host an online wellness class for consumers across the world, free of cost, with an expert that will be aimed at benefiting the body, mind, and spirit.

