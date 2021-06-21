CLC reviews implementation of labour laws and codes in NHPC and BRO projects

​Chief Labour Commissioner and DG Labour Bureau Shri DPS Negi reviewed the status of sensitization and implementation of labour laws and labour codes in NHPC and BRO projects in Himachal Pradesh. In separate meetings, Shri Negienquired about the prevailing labour issues at Parvati-2 and Parvati-3 projects of NHPC at Nagwain. He also studies different activities going on in Parvati Power Station at Bihali.

GMs in charge of both the projects briefed the CLC-cum-DG Labour regarding compliance with various labour laws. Shri Negi expressed satisfaction about the compliance status of labour laws in the two projects of NHPC.

Chief Labour Commissioner and DG, Labour Bureau also visited the Atal tunnel and met senior officials from Border Road Organisation (BRO) and contractors engaged in various activities of the tunnel. In the meeting, Officials from BRO which is a road construction organization, formed in 1960 under the Ministry of Defence, made a detailed presentation elaborating work and other related aspects of the tunnel. Mr Negi explained to the officials from BRO and contractors about the importance of the implementation of labour laws and new labour codes. He elucidated how compliance with new labour codes is a win-win situation for both the employees and the employers.

The tunnel, with a length of over nine kms, has been built under the Rohtang pass by the Border Road Organisation. It has improved the connectivity, considerably reducing the travel time and overall distance between Manali and Keylong.

(With Inputs from PIB)