US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds after Fed-induced pullback

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as financials and energy stocks rebounded after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week pushed the blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 to their biggest weekly fall in months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.99 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,312.07.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.95 points, or 0.17%, at 4,173.40, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.05 points, or 0.12%, to 14,047.42 at the opening bell.

