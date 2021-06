Soccer-Ukraine v Austria teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group C match between Ukraine and Austria in Bucharest on Monday.

Ukraine: Georgiy Bushchan; Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Matviyenko, Illia Zabarnyi; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mykola Shaparenko; Andriy Yarmolenko (captain), Roman Yaremchuk

Advertisement

Austria: Daniel Bachmann; Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba (captain), Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer, Florian Grillitsch; Christoph Baumgartner, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)