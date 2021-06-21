Left Menu

Monkey had sneaked inside Delhi Metro, DMRC issues statement

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday said that a monkey which was spotted inside a train recently had sneaked up inside the coach at the Akshardham station on the Blue Line.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday said that a monkey which was spotted inside a train recently had sneaked up inside the coach at the Akshardham station on the Blue Line. The DMRC said that it is in consultation with the forest department plans to work out a standard operating procedure to deal with such unexpected situations arising out of their entry into Metro premises for passengers' safety.

As per the statement by DMRC, "A video clip has gone viral on social media on June 19 2021, showing a monkey travelling inside the Metro train on Blue Line. The monkey sneaked into the train at Akshardham Metro station and remained in the system for 3-4 minutes. DMRC staff acted swiftly after getting information on the issue and the train was evacuated at the next station." "In this connection, DMRC would like to appeal and advise passengers to refrain from encouraging, feeding or indulging in any activity which may endanger them in such a situation"

As per the press note, "In the past, DMRC had roped in services wherein a person could scare away the monkeys on being spotted at vulnerable stations, by mimicking a langur's voice." A video of a monkey roaming around in coaches of a Delhi Metro train before settling on a seat had gone viral on social media. The monkey was spotted inside a train coach of the Metro around 4:45 pm on Saturday.

The train was moving towards the Indraprashta Station and by the time it was brought to the notice of the DMRC's notice, the simian had scampered away, officials said. DMRC appealed to the public to inform the Train Operator/Metro authorities in case of any such incident being noticed for immediate remedial action.

On social media, people posted fun descriptions of the incident, with some resharing the video with comments like: "Bandar Metro ke andar" and "Monkey in metro". (ANI)

