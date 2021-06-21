Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 20:33 IST
Sterlite-Copper sends over 1,000 MT of medical oxygen to TN
Chennai, June 21 (PTI): Sterlite-Copper has dispatched over 1,000 metric tonnes of medical-grade liquid oxygen to 23 districts of Tamil Nadu to serve the critical needs of the State, the company said on Monday.

The Vedanta Ltd-owned unit in Tuticorin, about 600 kms from here, was on April 26 accorded approval by the then AIADMK government to produce oxygen for four months.

On June 7, the company dispatched over 500 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to various districts in the state.

The milestone of dispatching over 1,000 tonnes of the gas was reached today by a truck which delivered 16.5 metric tonnes of oxygen produced at the plant to Tuticorin and Tirunelveli Medical College Hospitals, leading to a cumulative dispatch of 1,006 metric tonnes.

''Together with an additional supply of 712 cylinders containing gaseous oxygen to five districts, we are grateful to have significantly augmented the ongoing efforts to ensure wide availability of oxygen,'' the company said.

The districts that have been served so far are: Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Namakkal, Kanyakumari, Thanjavur, Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Theni, Karur, Tiruvarur, Sivagangai, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Salem, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ranipet, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai and Dharmapuri, the company's statement said.

Sterlite resumed production of medical oxygen at its facility in May.

