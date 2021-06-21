Tourism Minister holds webinar 'Yoga: The way of life' with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

In continuation of a week-long celebration of International Day of Yoga 2021, the Ministry of Tourism organised a webinar "Yoga: The way of life" in the presence of the Minister of State for Tourism & Culture (I/C) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. During the webinar, Tourism Minister welcomed Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and stated how yoga has helped during the pandemic period and is contributing to the wellbeing of people across the globe. Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition, centuries-old techniques aimed towards healing, growth, and self-realisation. Yoga is a holistic approach towards a healthy body, mind and soul, the Minister explained.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spoke about yoga and pranayam and their significance in today's scenario. He also mentioned that yoga is the key to happiness for an individual as well as a community. Yoga not only brings benefits such as health and joy but also uplifts the spirit and enhances intuitive ability which is much needed for governance. He also mentioned how yoga and meditation helped people to fight depression and manage situations without getting stressed.

During the discussion, Shri Arvind Singh Secretary (Tourism) took the viewpoint of Gurudev Ji on post-pandemic how to attract foreign tourists or promotion of India at an International level. Gurudev ji urged upon promoting India's heritage & culture, niche products, special focus on North-East region and to showcase India's ancient heritage as well as modern India. Smt. Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General (Tourism) thanked Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shanka ji for his time to attend the webinar and invaluable guidance on the International Day of Yoga 2021.

Earlier in the morning, Sh Prahlad Singh Patel led the yoga performance at the historic Red Fort in which the officers of Tourism and Culture Ministries participated including Tourism Secretary Sh Arvind Singh and Addl DG, Tourism, Ms Rupinder Brar. Tourism Ministry also supported Culture Ministry in organising yoga performances at heritage sites across India under the campaign 'Yoga, An Indian Heritage'.

Ministry of Tourism's field offices across India and overseas held several weeklong activities celebrating the International Day of Yoga 2021 including live demonstrations of yoga from yoga experts, Yoga events with a restricted number of participants, various online contests including drawing, poster designing, yoga postures, quiz competitions workshops etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)