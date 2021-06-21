Amit Shah inspects COVID-19 vaccination centres in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah inspected the COVID-19 vaccination centres in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency today. Starting his two-day visit to Gujarat, Shri Shah today inaugurated the walk-in vaccination system started by the Central Government across the country from today during his visit to the COVID-19 Vaccination Center started at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hall at Bodakdev, Ahmedabad. On this occasion, Shri Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has taken a very big and historic decision of providing free vaccination to all the citizens of the country with a population of 135 crores, which has also been implemented across the country on the occasion of Yoga Day today.

The Union Home Minister said that the Modi Government is committed to providing free vaccination to all citizens of the country and under the leadership of Shri Modi, India has been at the forefront of vaccination in the world, and now we will further accelerate its pace.

Shri Amit Shah said that from today an important phase of the battle against COVID-19 is starting across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. A few days ago, the Prime Minister had taken an important decision that from June 21, therefore. from today, all the people in the age group of 18 years and above across the country would be vaccinated free of cost by the Central Government and the speed of COVID-19 vaccination would also be increased. Shri Amit Shah said that I hope that this vaccine will not only be helpful for all citizens across the country to fight against COVID-19 but will also be able to save them.

Shri Amit Shah said that due to this decision of Shri Modi, India was already at the top of vaccinations per million mark amongst all the vaccination programmes around the world and now we are moving very fast to attain our goal of vaccinating almost the entire population. Shri Shah said that he is confident that this decision of Shri Modi will bring relief to everyone, by the steps taken by the Government of India to save the citizens of the country against COVID-19. Shri Amit Shah also appealed to all the citizens that those who have received the first vaccine and according to the guidelines of the government, their time gap has been fulfilled, they must get the second vaccine. Shri Shah said that we will be able to secure ourselves against COVID-19 only after taking both doses of the vaccine. On this occasion, Shri Amit Shah expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on behalf of his Gandhinagar constituency and the people of Gujarat.

Shri Shah also visited the COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Pay Center School near Kolavada Patel Bhagol and Primary Health Center opposite Vardayini Mata Mandir at Rupal. Shri Shah said that appropriate arrangements have been made by the State Government at all the centres under the COVID-19 protocol.

The Union Home Minister also today inaugurated the renovated building of the Agricultural Produce Market at Kalol in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Shri Amit Shah said that this would benefit the farmers of the area. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Central and Gujarat Government are working continuously for the welfare and prosperity of the farmers.

In another programme, Shri Amit Shah inaugurated the Vaishno Devi and Khodiyar Container Flyover and Pansar Railway Overbridge.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shah said that this will facilitate the movement of traffic, which will benefit the citizens. I appreciate the efforts of the Gujarat government under the leadership of Shri Modi to complete these development schemes on time even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Home Minister Shri Amit Shah held a review meeting with Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Nitin Patel and other senior officers of the concerned department regarding the redevelopment of societies of the Gujarat Housing Board in Gandhinagar Parliamentary Constituency and appreciated the efforts of the Gujarat Government in the redevelopment of societies.

(With Inputs from PIB)