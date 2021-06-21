'Cancelling Amarnath Yatra will affect business adversely', says Kashmir Traders' Federation official

After the Jammu and Kashmir government announced the cancellation of this year's Amarnath Yatra, Kashmir Traders' Federation General Secretary Bashir Ahmad said the decision would adversely impact the business and economy of the people dependent on the Yatra. "This will (Amarnath Yatra cancellation) certainly affect business and the economy, which is already on the decline. There was an expectation that the Yatra will run normally this year. For the last three years, the Yatra has seen cancellation which impacted the lives and livlihood of those dependent on this Yatra for their business," Ahmad told ANI.

He added that people who live hand-to-mouth will surely be hit by the decision adding that the the government must have thought all the aspects of the decision and then have taken it in the interest of the people. "We are sad. But the government must have taken the decision after considering all aspects of the decision," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board informed that the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to cancel this year's Amarnath Yatra but all the traditional religious rituals will be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice. The Shrine Board has put in place virtual and televised mechanism for live Darshan of Aarti from the holy cave.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had said that it is important to save people's lives. "So, it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year's pilgrimage in the larger public interest. Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board is aware of and respect the sentiments of millions of devotees, and to keep the sentiments alive, the Board shall continue the live telecast of morning and evening Aarti from the Holy Cave shrine," he had said. (ANI)

