Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Mumbai; sources say private visit

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 21:53 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Mumbai on Monday on a private visit, sources in the Maharashtra BJP said. According to sources, Sitharaman is in the city to attend a family function.
BJP leaders are tight-lipped about the Union minister's engagements and duration of the stay in the country's financial capital.
