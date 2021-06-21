Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Mumbai; sources say private visit

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Mumbai on Monday on a private visit, sources in the Maharashtra BJP said. According to sources, Sitharaman is in the city to attend a family function.

BJP leaders are tight-lipped about the Union minister's engagements and duration of the stay in the country's financial capital.

