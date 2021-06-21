CM Baghel unveils development works worth Rs 642 cr in Bastar, Bijapur, Sukma districts

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday unveiled development works worth Rs 642 crore in Bastar, Bijapur and Sukma districts. As per an official release by the CMO, Baghel while addressing the virtual inauguration-bhoomi pujan program of development and construction works in Bastar, Bijapur and Sukma districts, said that Bastar is being developed in the same way as the farmers and forest dwellers of Bastar want.

He inaugurated and performed bhoomi pujan of development and construction works worth Rs 642 crore in Bastar, Bijapur and Sukma districts, in which 721 works costing Rs 380.36 crore in Bijapur district, 70 works costing 167.21 crore in Bastar district and 88 development and construction works in Sukma district costing Rs 94.10 crore. On this occasion, he announced light and sound show system in Chitrakoot Falls Complex, establishment of fully equipped Central Library in Bijapur and construction of road from Kankapal to Ledha and Jhiram Valley to Illamnar.

On the demand of the MLAs, the Chief Minister talked about getting the proposal to set up Swami Atmanand English Medium School in rural areas apart from new tehsils and block headquarters to be examined. Asserting that there should be a change in the standard of living of the people of Bastar region, he appreciated the implementation of schemes and programs of the government in all the districts of Bastar region and the efforts being made to improve the standard of living of the people through it.

"Good work is being done in the field of agriculture, tourism, collection and processing of minor forest produce in Bastar region," he stressed. He launched the mobile app "Yuvodaya Academy" for the preparation of competitive examinations by the District Administration Bastar, website to inform the tourists about the tourist places of Bastar district and the logo of "Think-B", a society formed to support the youth of Bastar interested in self-entrepreneurship and to encourage innovation. (ANI)

