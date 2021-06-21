Soccer-Finland v Belgium teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group B match between Finland and Belgium in St Petersburg on Monday.

Finland: Lukas Hradecky; ﻿Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri, Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Jukka Raitala﻿, ﻿﻿Robin Lod, Tim Sparv (captain), Glen Kamara, Jere Uronen; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Vermaelen, Jason Denayer, Dedryck Boyata; Nacer Chadli, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, Eden Hazard (captain); Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku

