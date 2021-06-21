Left Menu

Soccer-Russia v Denmark teams

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 21-06-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 23:19 IST
Soccer-Russia v Denmark teams
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group B match between Russia and Denmark in Copenhagen on Monday.

Russia: Matvei Safonov; Georgy Dzhikiya, Fyodor Kudryashov, Mario Fernandes, Igor Diveyev; Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoyev, Daler Kuzyayev, Alexander Golovin; Alexei Miranchuk, Artyom Dzyuba (captain)

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (captain), Jannik Vestergaard, ﻿﻿Joakim Maehle; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Daniel Wass, Thomas Delaney; Yussuf Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021