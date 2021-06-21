Soccer-Russia v Denmark teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group B match between Russia and Denmark in Copenhagen on Monday.

Russia: Matvei Safonov; Georgy Dzhikiya, Fyodor Kudryashov, Mario Fernandes, Igor Diveyev; Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoyev, Daler Kuzyayev, Alexander Golovin; Alexei Miranchuk, Artyom Dzyuba (captain)

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (captain), Jannik Vestergaard, ﻿﻿Joakim Maehle; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Daniel Wass, Thomas Delaney; Yussuf Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard

