Farmers wave black flags outside IYD event venue with BJP's Babita Phogat in attendance

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-06-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 00:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Monday waved black flags when BJP leader Babita Phogat was attending an event here related to the International Yoga Day celebrations.

A group of farmers gathered outside the event venue after Phogat arrived here to take part in the programme.

Outside the venue of the Janta College stadium, the farmers gathered for a while and raised slogans against the BJP-JJP government and demanded that the Centre roll back the ''black farm laws''.

Police had been deployed in strength to maintain security.

A farmer leader said that peasants will continue to stage protests and oppose the public functions of the BJP-JJP leaders till the farm laws are rolled back.

Last month too, the wrestler-turned-politician had also faced a protest by farmers in Charkhi Dadri when she had gone to address public meetings in a few villages.

Phogat had joined the BJP in 2019, but lost her first election. She was later appointed as chairperson of Haryana Women Development Corporation by the BJP-JJP government.

Farmers have been opposing public functions of BJP-JJP leaders in the state over the laws.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of various farmers' unions, is spearheading the stir against the Centre's new farm laws.

Farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops. PTI SUN CK

