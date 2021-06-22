Left Menu

Noida shooting range to be named after 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday announced that the shooting rage in Noida will be named after Chandro Tomar, popularly known as 'Shooter Dadi'.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-06-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 14:25 IST
Chandro Tomar, popularly known as 'Shooter Dadi'. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday announced that the shooting rage in Noida will be named after Chandro Tomar, popularly known as 'Shooter Dadi'. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued instructions in this regard.

Chandro Tomar passed away on April 30 at a hospital in Meerut, after she tested positive for COVID-19. On April 26, the family of Chandro had announced in an official statement on her Twitter handle that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was "hospitalised due to respiratory complications".

Condolences poured in from various celebrities over Chandro's death, who had won several medals at the national and state levels in shooting and was a resident of Johari village of Baghpat. Released in 2019, 'Saand Ki Aankh' told the story of sharpshooters Chandro and her sister-in-law Prakashi, who learnt to shoot at the age of 60. The two sisters-in-law fought patriarchy to make a name for themselves in the world of shooting. The film also starred 'Mukkabaaz' actor Vineet Kumar Singh and was directed by Tusshar Hiranandani. (ANI)

