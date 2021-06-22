Left Menu

New power stations coming up in Jammu to ensure 24x7 electricity in region

Many new power stations are being built in Jammu by the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) under various schemes of the Central government to ensure 24x7 electricity to every household in the Jammu region.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-06-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 14:59 IST
New power stations coming up in Jammu to ensure 24x7 electricity in region
Ongoing work of improving infrastructure in Jammu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Many new power stations are being built in Jammu by the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) under various schemes of the Central government to ensure 24x7 electricity to every household in the Jammu region. Explaining how the old infrastructure of 2012 would cause overloading of the power station and was inadequate to meet the requirement of the electricity demand, Jagmohan Sharma, the chairperson of JPDCL informed that the corporation, with the help of several schemes of the central government, is working on improving the infrastructure.

"We are making transmission as well as distribution networks strong. For the same, a 160 MVA transformer is being added to Bern Power Station in Jammu, 20 MVA in Geladni Power Station and 20 MVA in Canal Power station," he told ANI. "Many new power stations are being built like 20 MVA Power station in Gangyal, 20 MVA in Birpur, 20 MVA in Canal -2 power stations, and power station are coming up in Chak Balwal, Udaywalla, and Shahzadpur. So, around 15 to 20 new power stations are being added to the current network," he informed.

Sharma also mentioned that Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha had taken six review meetings since January to ensure smooth working. Residents of the region were delighted about the government's initiative, and said, "In today's world, electricity is required for almost everything, and through this project of the government if we get 24x7 electricity, it will lead to development." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021