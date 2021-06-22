Left Menu

India needs innovative ways of expanding energy access: R K Singh

The Minister called on all other countries, especially those in positions of privilege to work ambitiously to support a global energy transition that is just, inclusive, and equitable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 16:04 IST
India needs innovative ways of expanding energy access: R K Singh
The UN High-level Dialogue on Energy 2021 presents India with an opportunity to share these experiences with the entire world. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State (I/C) for Power and New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri R K Singh said today that India's energy access and energy transition stories have multiple lessons and learnings, which can benefit other countries in advancing their energy goals and undertaking effective climate action. The UN High-level Dialogue on Energy 2021 presents India with an opportunity to share these experiences with the entire world. He was addressing the media today at a virtual curtain-raiser press conference on " India's role as a global champion for the Energy Transition theme of the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy 2021".

Shri R K Singh said that with just about ten years left for the global target for ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all (Sustainable Development Goal (SDG- 7), there is a need for strong political commitments, and innovative ways of expanding energy access, promoting Renewable Energy and increasing energy efficiency.

The Minister called on all other countries, especially those in positions of privilege to work ambitiously to support a global energy transition that is just, inclusive, and equitable.

Shri Singh informed that India will finalize its energy compacts going forward based on its target of 450 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030, focusing on solar, wind and bio-energy; storage systems, green hydrogen and international cooperation through the International Solar Alliance. He gave an overview of the nature of the Energy Compacts being prepared by India. One of the key outcomes of the High-Level Dialogue on Energy 2021 will be 'Energy Compacts'. Energy Compacts are voluntary commitments from the Member States and non-state actors like companies, regional/local governments, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and others. These stakeholders commit to an Energy Compact that includes the specific actions they commit to taking to support progress on SDG-7.

Welcoming the convening of the dialogue by the UN Secretary-General in September 2021 in New York, the Minister gave an overview of the activities already undertaken by India in its role of a Global Champion and the activities planned for the future, as part of its global advocacy efforts to promote the Energy Transition theme for the Dialogue.

As part of the preparatory process for the Dialogue in September, India is part of some key events. India will co-host the Ministerial Thematic Forum for Energy Transition on June 23, 2021, along with other Global Champions for the theme. India is hosting an event on "Accelerating Citizen-Centric Energy Transition" on June 24, 2021, at 21:00 Hrs IST, on the side-lines of the Ministerial Forums. India will be organizing a webinar on "Women in Renewable Energy and Sustainability" in collaboration with the International Solar Alliance on July 7, 2021. India is also planning other important events closer to the Dialogue.

The media was also apprised of ISA's sphere of activities spanning all the five themes for the Dialogue and the support it is providing to various countries in their climate action goals. The membership of the International Solar Alliance is now open to all UN member states.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021