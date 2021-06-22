Left Menu

Union Minister Pradhan inaugurates several projects taken up by KIOCL in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-06-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 16:18 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
Union Minister for Steel and Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday inaugurated several important projects taken up by the public sector unit KIOCL in Karnataka.

These included an oxygen generator plant, 50 beds at government hospitals, 5 MW solar power plant, and barrel type Blender Reclaimer.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that the nation saw unprecedented challenges during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and put enormous stress on the healthcare system.

The requirement of medical oxygen shot up in the country and the steel and petroleum companies, both from the public and private sectors, rose to the occasion and supplied liquid medical oxygen.

He said the oxygen requirement in the country went up to over 10,000 MT/day during the last month but steel companies even undertook production cut in steel to meet the country's demand.

Pradhan congratulated the Karnataka government for managing the pandemic efficiently. It even provided oxygen to its neighbouring states during the initial days.

