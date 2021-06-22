PM Modi shares blog post on reforms, centre-state bhagidari, policymaking

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today shared his blog post on reforms, centre-state bhagidari, innovative policymaking during Covid times. The post was posted on the LinkedIn platform.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said:

Advertisement

"Reforms by Conviction and Incentives...my @LinkedIn post on innovative policymaking in the time of COVID-19, powered by the spirit of Centre-State Bhagidari."

(With Inputs from PIB)