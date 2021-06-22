Left Menu

Yoga, Ayurveda and wellness showcased at New York’s Times Square

The stalls also saw a large footfall and a lot of interest was expressed in knowing about the uniqueness of Indian tribes and tribal products.

Updated: 22-06-2021 16:56 IST
Yoga, Ayurveda and wellness showcased at New York’s Times Square
Attended by over 3000 people, the event at the iconic location in New York was a key attraction. Image Credit: Twitter(@TimesSquareNYC)
As a part of celebrations of International Day of Yoga, the Consulate General of India in New York organized a day-long event to showcase Yoga, holistic health, Ayurveda and wellness at New York's Times Square. Attended by over 3000 people, the event at the iconic location in New York was a key attraction.

A particular attraction was the stalls on display which showcased unique natural tribal products including immunity boosters, and Ayurvedic products.

The stall put up by Tribes India garnered a lot of attention. It included a range of tribal products, comprising both organic, essential natural immunity-boosting products such as millets, rice, spices, honey, chyawanprash, amla, ashwagandha powders, herbal teas and coffee and accessories such as yoga mats, wind flutes, herbal soaps, bamboo aromatic candles etc.

The stalls also saw a large footfall and a lot of interest was expressed in knowing about the uniqueness of Indian tribes and tribal products.

As a part of its mission to promote tribal products and connect tribal entrepreneurs access to larger national and international markets, TRIFED had collaborated with the Consulate General Of India in New York to explore this channel for popularizing ethnic products in the United States of America. Following the success of this event, further avenues are also being explored which will help give tribals a chance to display their unique range of products to a larger international audience.

Some potential opportunities being explored are the inclusion of Tribes India products in the gifting product list of the Consulate General of India New York Office; possibility of tie-up of Cultural and Innovation Centres in the USA with TRIBES INDIA; and potential opportunities of working together for Sustainable Living Projects in the East and West Coast, to name a few.

(With Inputs from PIB)

