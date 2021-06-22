Left Menu

India's crude output slips 6.3% in May, gas production jumps

This is because of reduced gas production in western offshore due to cyclone Taukate and less production from eastern offshore fields.As demand picked up with easing of COVID restrictions, refineries processed 16 per cent more crude oil in May at about 19 million tonne.While public sector refiners raised processing of crude oil into fuel by over a fifth, private sector Reliance and Nayara Energy processed nearly 5 per cent more crude.Public sector refineries operated at 91 per cent of their capacity in May while Reliances only-for-exports unit at Jamnagar in Gujarat operated at 83.7 per cent capacity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 16:56 IST
India's crude output slips 6.3% in May, gas production jumps
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

India's crude oil output fell 6.3 per cent in May after state-owned ONGC produced nearly a tenth less due to cyclone 'Tauktae', government data showed on Tuesday.

Crude oil production at 2.43 million tonne in May was 6.32 per cent lower than 2.6 million tonne output in the same month last year, according to the latest data released by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), the nation's biggest producer, reported a massive 9.63 per cent drop in output at 1.5 million tonne ''due to conditions created by cyclone Tauktae'', it said.

Severe cyclone Tauktae slammed the western coast last month disrupting economic activity. ONGC's main oil and gas producing fields are in western offshore.

ONGC also produced over 9 per cent less natural gas but ramping up of output from the KG-D6 block of Reliance Industries Ltd and BP helped lift overall production.

The nation's gas production rose 19 per cent to 2.74 billion cubic meters on the back of a 10 times rise in output from eastern offshore, where the KG-D6 block is situated.

Reliance-BP has put into production the second wave of discoveries in the KG-D6 block, helping raise overall output.

''Increase in gas production is through contributions from D-34 field of KG-DWN-98/3 (KG-D6) which commenced from December 18, 2020 (and) wells from satellite cluster (commenced with effect from April 25, 2021),'' explanatory notes to the data said.

ONGC's gas production at 1.64 bcm was 9.08 per cent lower than the previous year. This is because of ''reduced gas production in western offshore due to cyclone Taukate'' and less production from eastern offshore fields.

As demand picked up with easing of COVID restrictions, refineries processed 16 per cent more crude oil in May at about 19 million tonne.

While public sector refiners raised processing of crude oil into fuel by over a fifth, private sector Reliance and Nayara Energy processed nearly 5 per cent more crude.

Public sector refineries operated at 91 per cent of their capacity in May while Reliance's only-for-exports unit at Jamnagar in Gujarat operated at 83.7 per cent capacity. Reliance's other unit which caters to domestic needs operated at 101.7 per cent capacity. Nayara operated its Vadinar refinery at 99.5 per cent capacity.

All the refineries put together produced 19.9 million tonne of petroleum products, 15.3 per cent more than the same month last year.

India was under complete lockdown during May last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021