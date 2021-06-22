Left Menu

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari to be Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court

Shri Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, B.Com. LLB was enrolled as an Advocate on 29th May 1983.

President of India, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, appointed Shri Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 26th June 2021, consequent upon the retirement of Shri Justice Sanjay Yadav, Chief Justice, Allahabad High Court. A notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice today.

Shri Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, B.Com. LLB was enrolled as an Advocate on 29th May 1983. He practised in the Rajasthan High Court, Central Administrative Tribunal, Supreme Court in Constitutional, Civil, Service, Labour, Criminal and Arbitration matters and specialized in Constitutional, Service, Labour & Arbitration matters. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Rajasthan High Court on July 5, 2007, and as Permanent Judge on November 4, 2008. He was transferred to Allahabad High Court on 15.03.2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)

