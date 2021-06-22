Elephant found dead in forest area of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district
The carcass of a wild elephant was found on Tuesday in the forest area of Dharamjaigarh in Chhatisgarh's Raigarh district, a forest official said.
- Country:
- India
The carcass of a wild elephant was found on Tuesday in the forest area of Dharamjaigarh in Chhatisgarh's Raigarh district, a forest official said. According to BS Sarote, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of the forest, the incident took place on Monday night and the female elephant who body was found was part of a herd of 10 elephants passing through the area.
Upon being alerted about the elephant's carcass, forest officials reached the area today and sent it for post mortem. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- Raigarh district
- Chhatisgarh
- Sub Divisional
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh: 4 Naxals surrender in Dantewada
Chhattisgarh: Free rice to BPL families from July to November
Chhattisgarh to provide free rice to BPL ration card holders for 5 months
9-year-old girl raped in Chhattisgarh; accused arrested
How will Centre maintain continuous vaccine supply, asks Chhattisgarh CM