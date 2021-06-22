Elephant found dead in forest area of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district

The carcass of a wild elephant was found on Tuesday in the forest area of Dharamjaigarh in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, a forest official said. According to BS Sarote, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of the forest the incident took place on Monday night and the female elephant who body was found was part of a herd of 10 elephants passing through the area.

Upon being alerted about the elephant's carcass, forest officials reached the area today and sent it for post mortem. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

