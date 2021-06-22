Defence Ministry signs Rs 583 cr contract with GSL for construction of pollution control vessels

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed a contract with Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) for the construction of two Pollution Control Vessels (PCVs) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) at a cost of about Rs 583 crores. According to an official statement from the Defence Ministry, these special role ships will be indigenously designed, developed and built by GSL. The acquisition is under 'Buy Indian - Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (Buy Indian-IDDM)', the highest priority category for defence capital procurements. The acquisition will significantly augment the capability of ICG to respond to Oil spill disasters at sea and also enhance Pollution Response (PR) efficiency. These two vessels are scheduled for delivery by November 2024 and May 2025 respectively.

At present, ICG has three PCVs in its fleet at Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Porbandar to carry out dedicated Pollution Surveillance, Oil spill monitoring/Response operations in Indian EEZ and around islands. The new PCVs planned are for pollution response requirements in Eastern and the ecologically sensitive Andaman and Nicobar Regions. The vessels, with capability of operating helicopters onboard, will have many advanced features with modern PR equipment of niche technology for containing, recovering and dispersing of marine oil spills. "While meeting the objectives of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the contract would further boost the indigenous shipbuilding capability and increase employment opportunities in the shipbuilding sector that involves around 200 MSME vendors," said the Ministry. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)