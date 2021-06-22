Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh reports 4,169 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,169 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 18:51 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 4,169 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,169 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 18,57,352 and the death toll has increased to 12,416.

According to Andhra Pradesh state COVID nodal officer, 8,376 persons recovered in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries have gone up to 17,91,056. A total of 74,453 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours and 4169 of them are detected COVID positive.

The state has 53,880 active cases. Of the fatalities in the last 24 hours, seven were reported from Chittoor district, six each from East Godavari and Prakasam, five each from Krishna and Srikakulam, four each from Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore, three each from Visakhapatnam and West Godavari and two each from Guntur, Kurnool and Vizianagaram districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021