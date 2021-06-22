Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P futures about 1% below record level ahead of Powell testimony

The Dow jumped more than 500 points on Monday following last week's selloff, as the Fed's hawkish tone triggered a sharp profit booking on the companies expected to benefit the most from a U.S. economic revival and a move into tech-heavy growth names. "Powell will repeat that inflation is transitory and will drop back 'as these transitory supply effects abate'," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:03 IST
US STOCKS-S&P futures about 1% below record level ahead of Powell testimony

S&P futures held about 1% below record highs on Tuesday as investors looked to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for clues on how the central bank is balancing inflation risk with its promise to ensure a full jobs market recovery.

In his prepared remarks released late Monday afternoon, Powell said inflation has "increased notably in recent months" but regarded the recent jump, in fact, as likely to fade. The Fed chief is due to speak before Congress at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). The Dow jumped more than 500 points on Monday following last week's selloff, as the Fed's hawkish tone triggered a sharp profit booking on the companies expected to benefit the most from a U.S. economic revival and a move into tech-heavy growth names.

"Powell will repeat that inflation is transitory and will drop back 'as these transitory supply effects abate'," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. "How much time do we have before the supply effects abate is a big question."

However, in a broad-based rally on Monday, the Dow logged its best day since early March as market participants piled back into energy, financials and industrial stocks. At 6:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.25 points, or 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 3.5 points, or 0.02%.

Heavyweights including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc dipped about 0.5% each. "Meme stock" Torchlight Energy Resources Inc jumped 10.5% in heavy premarket volume as the company upsized its stock offering after its shares doubled in value last week on interest from individual traders.

Crypto stocks including miners Riot Blockchain, Marathon Patent Group, Ebang International and MicroStrategy Inc fell between 2% and 3% as China's crackdown on bitcoin mining expanded to the province of Sichuan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021