French power production lowered by workers protesting nuclear reform

Strikes by workers protesting against a French nuclear reform plan had cut nuclear power generation by about 2.5 gigawatts by 1350 GMT Tuesday plus 800 megawatts at hydropower stations, data from power group EDF showed.

That represents around 5.7% of available production capacity as of Tuesday afternoon, data from RTE and EDF showed. EDF said about 10.5% of workers participated in Tuesday's action.

Advertisement

France was a net power exporter throughout the day on Tuesday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)