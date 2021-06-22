New mining blocks would be identified to generate employment, strengthen economy: Raj CM

The government will identify new mining blocks to generate employment opportunities and strengthen the state's economy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.

While reviewing the progress of the Department of Mines and Geology, Gehlot said a new mineral policy should be prepared soon for the development of the mineral sector in the state to further ease investment and work.

Highlighting the "immense potential" for development of mining sector in Rajasthan, he asked the mines department to identify new mining blocks and prepare a plan for their allotment through e-auction.

The chief minister said there are about 82 minerals available in Rajasthan and the state leads in the production of 11 of them including lead, zinc, copper, limestone, rock phosphate, marble, granite, and sandstone among others.

He said the state's economy could be given a boost by proper utilisation of minerals in a scientific manner.

Gehlot said a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with MECL for exploration of potash deposits in Ganganagar-Bikaner basin in western Rajasthan. He said the mineral is available only at a few places in the world and with its mining, Rajasthan will not only be able to increase its revenue but also become self-sufficient.

The chief minister said mine operators should follow safety standards keeping in mind the health and safety of the labourers working in the mining areas.

Gehlot said that the mines department should work systematically for the prevention of silicosis and also spread awareness among the workers. All the concerned departments should provide immediate assistance and other health facilities to silicosis patients, he said.

Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya said despite the coronavirus pandemic, good progress has been made towards the revenue receipt targets.

Through the Amnesty scheme, a record recovery of more than Rs 44 crore has been made by clearing more than 2,000 outstanding cases, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Mines and Petroleum Subodh Agrawal informed that about 8 lakh people are getting employment directly and about 25 lakh people indirectly from mining activities in the state. Contribution of Rs 5,000 crore every year to the revenue of the state comes from the mining sector, he said.

