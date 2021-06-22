REUTERS EVENTS-TAKE A LOOK--Global Energy Transition

Reuters Events' Global Energy Transition conference brings together leaders and change makers from across the public and private sectors to discuss the energy sector's transition to a more sustainable future. Main stories from the event:

> BP to stick with oil and gas for decades, CEO Looney says > Baker Hughes chief says regulatory incentives needed on emissions

Advertisement

> Equinor CEO says govts need to open more offshore wind areas > Shortage of people, materials can slow energy transition - Enel CEO

> Governments, companies must cooperate on green targets - RWE CEO > Rusal earning a small premium for low-carbon aluminium - EN+

> Big Oil move to offshore wind risks inflating seabed prices - Orsted For more on the Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition conference please click here (https://reutersevents.com/events/energy-transition-global/)

(Compiled by Jan Harvey and Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)