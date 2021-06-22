Left Menu

REUTERS EVENTS-TAKE A LOOK--Global Energy Transition

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 22:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Reuters Events' Global Energy Transition conference brings together leaders and change makers from across the public and private sectors to discuss the energy sector's transition to a more sustainable future. Main stories from the event:

> BP to stick with oil and gas for decades, CEO Looney says > Eni CEO says biorefinery business spin-off an option down the road

> Baker Hughes chief says regulatory incentives needed on emissions > Equinor CEO says govts need to open more offshore wind areas

> Shortage of people, materials can slow energy transition - Enel CEO > Governments, companies must cooperate on green targets - RWE CEO

> Rusal earning a small premium for low-carbon aluminium - EN+ > Big Oil move to offshore wind risks inflating seabed prices - Orsted

For more on the Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition conference please click here (https://reutersevents.com/events/energy-transition-global/) (Compiled by Jan Harvey and Marguerita Choy)

