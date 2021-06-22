India strengthening skilling efforts to ensure quality education: Gangwar

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Shri Santosh Gangwar has said that India is strengthening educational and skilling efforts to ensure quality education from pre-school to the senior secondary stage. Addressing the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting under Italian Presidency here today, the Minister said, New National Education Policy, 2020 in India, also aims for reforms in school and higher education systems.

In his Ministerial Address on Joint Education and Labour & Employment Ministers' Declaration, Shri Gangwar acknowledged the importance of the education system and the labour market to prepare the young generation to face the upcoming challenges of the world of work, which is rapidly evolving and has now become more challenging due to the pandemic. He said India has taken several initiatives for capacity building and skilling of the youth. National Skill Development Mission is resulting in the convergence of skilling efforts across all sectors. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana enables the youth to take up industry-related skill training to assist them in securing better opportunities.

The Minister added that for employment generation in India, Government is paying upto 24% of wages towards EPF contributions under the Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana for new employees as well as who lost their jobs in pandemic and being re-employed. He said efforts are being made through many schemes for Employment Generation, social security benefits through ESIC and expansion of ESIC coverage to sustain employment and livelihoods.

Shri Gangwar said G20 is a premier forum for international cooperation on important aspects of the economic agenda. He announced India's support for the adoption of the Joint Ministerial Declaration, for a smooth transition from education to work. He said, such an initiative by the member countries shall be very helpful for the overall development and capacity building of the entire young generation.

(With Inputs from PIB)