Soccer-Czech Republic v England teams
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:11 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Following are the teams for the European Championship Group D match between Czech Republic and England in London on Tuesday.
Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, Jan Boril; Vladimir Darida (captain), Lukas Masopust, Jakub Jankto, Tomas Soucek; Patrik Schick
Advertisement
England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Harry Maguire; Declan Rice, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, Bukayo Saka; Harry Kane (captain), Raheem Sterling
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement