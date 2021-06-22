Soccer-Croatia v Scotland teams
Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:20 IST
Following are the teams for the European Championship Group D match between Croatia and Scotland in Glasgow on Tuesday.
Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Josko Gvardiol; Ivan Perisic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (captain), Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Vlasic; Bruno Petkovic
Scotland: David Marshall; Andy Robertson (captain), Stephen O'Donnell, Grant Hanly, Kieran Tierney; Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Stuart Armstrong ; Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams
