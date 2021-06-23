Bahrain has invited Qatar twice for bilateral al-Ula talks - ministry

Bahrain has sent two invitations to Qatar asking for the Gulf state to send a delegation for bilateral talks in Bahrain "to settle outstanding issues," Bahrain's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, quoting its minister. Bahrain in February said it had sent an initial invitation in January to Qatar for talks, but there had been no response.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agreed in January at a summit in Saudi's al-Ula to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Doha, which had been severed in 2017 over accusations that Qatar supported terrorism, a charge it denies. Riyadh and Cairo have acted faster to rebuild ties with Doha than the UAE in bilateral talks since the U.S.-backed deal. All but Bahrain have restored trade and travel links with Doha.

