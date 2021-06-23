U.S. Attorney General says he is reviewing Justice Dept's federal death penalty policies
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Tuesday he is reviewing the Justice Department's federal death penalty policies and he expects to issue a statement when his review is complete.
