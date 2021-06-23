Left Menu

Saudi operatives who killed journalist Khashoggi received paramilitary training in U.S. -New York Times

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2021 04:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 04:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Four Saudis who participated in the 2018 killing of the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi received paramilitary training in the United States the previous year under a contract approved by the State Department, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The training was provided by the Arkansas-based security company Tier 1 Group, which is owned by the private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, and was defensive in nature and devised to protect Saudi leaders, the Times reported.

