Saudi operatives who killed journalist Khashoggi received paramilitary training in U.S. -New York Times

Four Saudis who participated in the 2018 killing of the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi received paramilitary training in the United States the previous year under a contract approved by the State Department, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The training was provided by the Arkansas-based security company Tier 1 Group, which is owned by the private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, and was defensive in nature and devised to protect Saudi leaders, the Times reported.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)