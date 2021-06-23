Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang concedes in NYC mayoral race
Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang conceded the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday after early results showed him in a distant fourth place among more than a dozen Democrats seeking their party's nomination. "I am a numbers guy," Yang, once seen as the front-runner, told supporters.
"I am a numbers guy," Yang, once seen as the front-runner, told supporters. "And I am not going to be the next mayor of New York city based on upon the numbers that have come in tonight. I am conceding this race."
