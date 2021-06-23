Left Menu

Trafficked woman rescued from Odisha's Jajpur, 2 held

A woman, who was allegedly forced into prostitution in Kolkata, was rescued from Odisha's Jajpur district on Tuesday.

ANI | Jajpur (Odisha) | Updated: 23-06-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 09:38 IST
Trafficked woman rescued from Odisha's Jajpur, 2 held
Jajpur SP Rahul P R. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman, who was allegedly forced into prostitution in Kolkata, was rescued from Odisha's Jajpur district on Tuesday. According to the victim, a man named Siba brought her from Bangladesh on the pretext of providing a job in Kolkata but sold her to a brothel. The woman claimed that Siba sold her to another man named Ajoy.

Jajpur Superintendent of Police Rahul P R said if it is proved that the woman is from Bangladesh then steps will be taken to send her back to her native place. "We are verifying her detailed address. If it is proved that she is from Bangladesh, then steps will be taken to send her back to her homeland as per diplomatic procedure," the SP said.

According to the victim, Ajoy's son Suraj Das fell in love with her and took her away to an unknown place. After few months, Suraj brought her to his native house at Dharmasala of Jajpur where the landlady saw her weeping.

The woman broke down and narrated her ordeal to the house owner, following which she informed the local police. Based on the complaint of the victim, the police arrested Suraj and his father Ajoy. The victim has been sent to a shelter home at Sakhi in Jajpur on Tuesday.

The victim has expressed her wish to return to her homeland. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021