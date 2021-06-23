KCR urges media to act responsibly amid COVID-19, asks it to stop misinformation

Blaming the media for creating fear and panic among people by spreading misinformation and rumours about COVID-19, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said the media should act responsibly and highlight the precautions to be taken rather than sensationalising the health issue. He stated that when he had contracted the disease, he recovered just by using paracetamol and antibiotics.

Chief Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19. Chief Minister, while speaking at a public meeting in Warangal, said that misinformation is being spread about Covid by the media and people can recover by using paracetamol and antibiotic medicine.

Addressing a public meeting in Warangal on Monday, the Chief Minister said, "As prescribed by a doctor, I used paracetamol and antibiotic medicines and was able to recover from COVID within a week. Media is trying to spread misinformation and create fear among people." "Media should act responsibly and must tell people about how to take precautions rather than just creating and spreading rumours about Covid and sensationalising health of people," said Rao.

He further said that the media is now saying that children will be affected more due to COVID. He appealed to the media to not to spread misinformation about the disease. "Who is giving this information? On what grounds is this information being spread?" he questioned. (ANI)

