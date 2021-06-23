Ankita bows out of Wimbledon Qualifiers
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Indian tennis player Ankita Raina's attempt to qualify for the women's singles main draw of Wimbledon failed after she went down in the first round of the Qualifiers here.
The 28-year-old Indian, lost 3-6 6-7 to a higher-ranked American Varvara Lepchenko in one hour 22 minutes late Tuesday night. Unable to hold her serve in the opening set, the Indian came back strong in the second before being completely outplayed (1-7) in the tiebreak.
Ankita, ranked 182, had only one breakpoint in the match, which she failed to convert.
In the men's qualifiers, India's Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the second round but Prajnesh Gunneswaran was ousted on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon build-up event due to neck pain
Wimbledon allowed full crowd at Centre Court for finals
Tennis-Djokovic to play doubles in Mallorca ahead of Wimbledon defence
Tennis-Wimbledon singles finals to have full capacity crowds
Tennis-Grieving Tsitsipas pulls out of Wimbledon warm-up in Halle