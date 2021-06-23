PTV says sabotage attempt on Iran atomic energy organization building foiled
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-06-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 13:49 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
PTV, a pro-Iranian news Twitter account, said on Wednesday a sabotage attempt on a building of the Iranian atomic energy organization had been foiled.
The was no confirmation of the report from the Iranian authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
